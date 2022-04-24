Viola Davis sits down with Oprah for Netflix special

The one-hour interview is currently streaming on Netflix Kenya.

Celebrated American actress Viola Davis sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her new book Finding Me scheduled for release on April 26th. The memoir is the 95th Oprah’s Book Club pick.

The book, largely about her life, offers a glimpse into the racism and colourism she’s faced throughout her career including Davis’ revelation that black actors thought she wasn’t pretty enough for the global hit show which ran for 6 years How to Get Away With Murder.

In this interview with Oprah, Viola celebrated a teacher who she said was the “face of compassion and empathy” in her youth, a time when the actress felt shame and was shamed by others due to her family’s lack of resources.

During Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, the Oscar winner opened up about the various difficulties she faced during her childhood, which saw her family living in poor conditions, including a home with rat infestations and without utilities like gas or electricity. Davis admitted she knew she was poor while growing up, describing a house with “the plaster coming off the walls and always being hungry.”

Viola is currently the star of the Showtime series The First Lady in which she portrays Michelle Obama.

