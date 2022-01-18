Viral kids’ song Baby Shark makes YouTube history

Baby Shark has one of the most catchiest tunes ever.

The impact that kids’ jingle Baby Shark has had on the world has been extraordinary. The catchy song with flashy visuals caught the attention of toddlers around the world and became a thorn in the side of parents and children. Children are obsessed with it! And now Baby Shark has made YouTube history by becoming the most watched video in its history!

It’s simply a one minute and twenty one second song that’s mostly just “doo-doo-doo-du-du-du-du-du-du” repeated. Yesterday, Baby Shark surpassed the 10 billion views mark beating the Puerto Rican pop song Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Although the originator of the song isn’t clear, Baby Shark is said to be an American campfire song that has been sung and recreated a couple of times over the years. It became a global sensation after it was remixed and recreated by the Seoul-based production company Pinkfong.

The song’s fame has spurned a spin-off live tour, merchandise, books and has helped promote handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic.