Viral TikTok sensation Mohamed Alby: The art of being a funny man

The content creator spoke to Shiksha Arora on Easy Friday.

The entertainment interview on Easy Friday happens every Friday at 9.45 PM

King of Smiles aka Mohammed Alby, has become a viral sensation and with 270,000 followers and a cumulative watch time of 65M, you can understand why. Like most creators, Mohammed didn’t expect his videos to be as popular as they have become and even when confronted with the question on Easy Friday, it still doesn’t seem real to him.

Alby is a student of journalism and currently in his final year of university at United States International University (USIU) and says that not only has the degree helped him create content but it is his passion.

The King of Smiles speaks to Shiksha about his craft, his rise to fame and creating content along the borders of Kenya.