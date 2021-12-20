Ugandan film will start streaming on Netflix on December 26th

The film, ‘The Girl in The Yellow Jumper,’ will be the first Ugandan film on the platform.

Ugandan film, The Girl in The Yellow Jumper, is due to start streaming on Netflix to a global audience on December 26th. The film will be the first Ugandan film on the streaming service. Netflix has added the movie to its upcoming movie queue with a trailer.

The movie was shot in Uganda in 2018 and was initially supposed to premiere in Kampala in 2020 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the news on his social media platform, Loukman Ali who directed and wrote the screenplay said, he hoped that film will open the door for more Ugandan productions.

The film stars Rehema Nanfuka, Philip Luswata, Michael Wawuyo Jr., Michael Wawuyo, Gladys Oyenbot and Maurice Kirya.

