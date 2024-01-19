Visa and Pesaflow partner to accelerate digital govt ecosystems

Visa, a global leader in digital payments and Pesaflow, a pioneering fintech firm offering innovative digital payment solutions have partnered to streamline and enhance digital government ecosystems while fostering financial inclusion.

Pesaflow has made a significant impact in digital government ecosystems with its groundbreaking solutions that create government platforms for government services and offer a simple and reliable way to collect payment services from the public and helps track all transactions made by enhancing collection of revenue and reducing leakages.

By partnering with Visa, Pesaflow will leverage Visa’s extensive reach and robust security infrastructure to deliver enhanced services to the public sector and to citizens accessing government services.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pesaflow and believe that this collaboration will revolutionize how the public sector offers government services. Together, we will enhance a digital government ecosystem that is efficient, cost-effective, secure, transparent and inclusive, empowering the public sector to better serve citizens. This is also part of our initiative to support the growth of fintechs through partnerships that bring about innovative solutions”, Said Eva Ngigi-Sarwari, Country Manager, Visa Kenya

The partnership will focus on creating seamless, user-friendly digital payment platforms integrating virtual, digital cards and secure gateway services that ensure transparent, secure transactions while promoting financial inclusion.

“We are incredibly excited about this strategic partnership with Visa. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Pesaflow, as we unite our innovative digital payment solutions with Visa’s global network and security infrastructure. Together, we aim to revolutionize the landscape of digital payments within the public sector, ensuring accessibility, security, and efficiency. This alliance underlines our commitment to driving financial inclusion and transforming the way transactions are managed in the public sphere.” David Kiprono, Director of Government Relations and Communications, Pesaflow

The Visa Government Solutions team will work closely with Pesaflow to digitize government services and integrate Visa solutions to create robust options for payments to citizens and collection of revenue by government to enhance digital government ecosystems. This will enable the government and other public sector players to efficiently manage their finances, reduce costs, and provide better services to their citizens.