Visa and Pesapal partner for connected payments in Africa

Visa and Pesapal have Monday announced a strategic partnership to drive connected digital payments to consumers and businesses in Africa.

Pesapal will become a Visa Principal Member driving small business acquiring and issuing.

Pesapal has created Africa’s only payments ecosystem that offers E-commerce, Point of Sale and Consumer applications on one platform. Pesapal recruits and supports businesses to be able to digitize payment collection securely while integrating to business internal systems such as POS, ERP, Accounting and Billing systems.

By integrating businesses, Pesapal is then able to drive consumer payments to the merchants on the same platform.

Since its inception, Pesapal has been driving a connected payment experience for merchants and consumers. Previously, digital payments were only available to large businesses. Pesapal has changed this with Sabi – a mobile point of sale solution that enables small businesses to accept card payments securely.

The Visa strategic partnership will enable more small businesses to accept Visa payments across different form factors: Visa QR, MPos, Mini POS and POS. By leveraging Visa’s superior capabilities, African businesses will enjoy a world-class connected payments experience. For consumers, this partnership means that all users of Pesapal Mobile will be able to use universal Visa QR capabilities and then Visa Token Service to make contactless payments.

“We are excited to partner with Visa and to become a Visa Principal Member. Small businesses form a big part of our economy and with Visa’s support, we will be able to support more businesses and offer more to consumers.” Said Mark Mwongela, Founder and CEO at Pesapal. “Over the last 9 years, we have benefited greatly from Visa’s expertise and platforms for payments processing and fraud management.”

This partnership reinforces Visa’s commitment to expanding payments acceptance across Africa to drive the much-desired financial inclusion in our Communities. We are very excited to work with Pesapal and leverage our combined assets to broaden our offering to a larger number of merchants and consumers especially as governments and communities are increasingly focused on cashless and remote payments.,” said Corine Mbiaketcha, Vice President and General Manager for Visa in East Africa.