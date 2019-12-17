Africa was supposed to have scrapped visa requirements for all citizens of the continent as of 2018, but this has not yet happened. One would say it’s quite unfair that Europeans get to waltz in to Africa free and without visa requirements while its own citizens don’t. It’s a slow, gradual process for African nations opening up the borders to fellow Africans e.g. Nigeria has announced that it will issue visa-on-arrival for all Africans as on January 2020, so I guess we’re making strides.

First and foremost, a visa is an endorsement that shows a visitor is allowed to enter a country for a specific length of time and for specific activities. It’s usually issued in the form of a stamp or certificate.

Here are the types of visas you’ll need as an Kenyan travelling in Africa as of December 2019

VISA REQUIRED: This means that it is mandatory for a visa to be acquired before departure and travel to the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Angola

Cameroon

central African Republic

Chad

Congo

Côte d’Ivoire

Egypt

Equitorial Guinea

Eritria

Guinea

Liberia

Libya

Morocco

Niger

South Africa

Tunisia

VISA ON ARRIVAL (VOA): This means one can travel to the country but must obtain the visa on getting to the country

eVISA: This means that an electronic visa must be obtained before departure to the country

These countries issue the VOA or eVisa

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Comoros

Democratic Republic of Congo

Côte D’Ivoire (E-Visa)

Djibouti

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Mauritania

Mozambique

Nigeria

Seychelles (Visitor’s Pass)

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Togo

NO VISA: No visa is required to travel to the country

Seychelles

Benin

Gambia

Senegal

Ghana

Lesotho

Namibia

Mauritius

Botswana

Zimbabwe

Zambia

Malawi

Burundi

Rwanda

Tanzania

Uganda

Ethiopia

Tell Us What You Think