Africa was supposed to have scrapped visa requirements for all citizens of the continent as of 2018, but this has not yet happened. One would say it’s quite unfair that Europeans get to waltz in to Africa free and without visa requirements while its own citizens don’t. It’s a slow, gradual process for African nations opening up the borders to fellow Africans e.g. Nigeria has announced that it will issue visa-on-arrival for all Africans as on January 2020, so I guess we’re making strides.
First and foremost, a visa is an endorsement that shows a visitor is allowed to enter a country for a specific length of time and for specific activities. It’s usually issued in the form of a stamp or certificate.
Here are the types of visas you’ll need as an Kenyan travelling in Africa as of December 2019
VISA REQUIRED: This means that it is mandatory for a visa to be acquired before departure and travel to the country.
- Angola
- Cameroon
- central African Republic
- Chad
- Congo
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Egypt
- Equitorial Guinea
- Eritria
- Guinea
- Liberia
- Libya
- Morocco
- Niger
- South Africa
- Tunisia
VISA ON ARRIVAL (VOA): This means one can travel to the country but must obtain the visa on getting to the country
eVISA: This means that an electronic visa must be obtained before departure to the country
These countries issue the VOA or eVisa
- Burkina Faso
- Cape Verde
- Comoros
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Côte D’Ivoire (E-Visa)
- Djibouti
- Guinea-Bissau
- Madagascar
- Mauritania
- Mozambique
- Nigeria
- Seychelles (Visitor’s Pass)
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Togo
NO VISA: No visa is required to travel to the country
- Benin
- Gambia
- Senegal
- Ghana
- Lesotho
- Namibia
- Mauritius
- Botswana
- Zimbabwe
- Zambia
- Malawi
- Burundi
- Rwanda
- Tanzania
- Uganda
- Ethiopia