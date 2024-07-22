Visit to Russia: A journey of discovery, great insight

Traveling to Russia was a journey filled with anticipation and a desire for surprise. My mother’s primary concern was my safety, reflecting a common apprehension many have about Russia. Thus, I embarked on this adventure with excitement and insecurity, deliberately keeping myself in the dark about what to expect.

I touched down at Moscow Domodedovo Airport at 3:00 AM East African Time. The clear surroundings, comparable to a 7:00 AM morning in my country, highlighted the beauty of Moscow during its summer season. This early arrival granted me the pleasure of witnessing a breathtaking sunrise just an hour later, an experience that vividly painted Moscow in a serene light.

Our group comprised 32 young media professionals from 28 countries across Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The SputnikPro_MIR_New Generation Program in Moscow brought us together, Russia’s vibrant capital. Despite not having slept, the sun greeted me warmly at 4 AM as I stepped out of my hotel room the next day. From my balcony on the 25th floor, I observed the city’s charm and was particularly intrigued by a parking lot filled with e-scooters. Initially, this excited me, but I later realized that e-scooters are a standard mode of transport in Moscow.

During our city tour, I was struck by how residents moved about peacefully, clutching their phones and tablets and effortlessly riding e-scooters and bicycles. This serene scene contrasted with concerns I had over my safety, fueled by social media’s portrayal of Russia as a country rife with insecurity. Moscow’s planning and efficiency were impressive, particularly the designated pedestrian walkways and the strict adherence to pedestrian crossings, which we call zebra crossings in my country, named after the distinctive black-and-white-striped animals that are a significant tourist attraction in our parks.

At one point, I mentioned to Nicola Daniels, a participant from South Africa, that in Moscow, you do not cross the roads just anywhere but only at the zebra crossings. Her puzzled reaction, asking, “Zebra?” made me realize I had unintentionally introduced her to Kenyan terminology. This interaction underscored the cultural exchange happening among us participants. Moscow’s heart revealed a well-organized transportation system where different modes of transport took turns seamlessly. The traffic rules were strictly followed; when the lights turned amber, vehicles stopped a considerable distance from the crossing, unlike in my country, where cars often crowd each other, leaving no space even for a fly to pass.

Remarkably, in Moscow, no one is above the law. Police officers adhere to traffic lights and stop on their motorcycles and in patrol cars to allow pedestrians to cross at designated areas. This reflects a level of lawfulness and respect for rules that I found commendable, and it is evident that the police in Moscow command great respect and authority.

E-scooters dotted the cityscape, even through parks. My initial concern about insecurity led me to marvel at how these scooters remained untouched, ready to assist more people with their errands the following day. As I continued to explore Moscow, my preconceived notions of insecurity began to fade away. The city’s ambience was one of safety and order, a testament to its robust infrastructure and well-enforced laws. The sight of people walking peacefully, engaging with their devices, and the availability of shared transport options like e-scooters all contributed to a sense of normalcy and security that I had not anticipated.

One memorable experience was visiting Red Square, an iconic symbol of Russia’s rich history. The square was bustling with tourists and locals alike, all enjoying the magnificence of the surrounding architecture and the summer season. The atmosphere was vibrant yet orderly, further dispelling doubts about the city’s security.

In addition to its historical landmarks, Moscow’s modernity was impressive. The Moscow Metro, for instance, features stations adorned with elaborate mosaics and sculptures. The excitement of our visit, particularly in the company of our loud and charming Stephany Ishac from Lebanon, led us to lose our way back. At one point, the automated metro doors closed after Ahmed Rajabi from Palestine boarded, leaving the rest of us behind. Ahmed Gaddeh from Tunisia marvelled at the metro system’s efficiency and cleanliness, noting that even the garbage points, when full, were neatly maintained in one designated area.

My initial fears were unfounded. Moscow is a city that thrives on order, respect, and community. The misconceptions about its security are largely unfounded, as my experience has shown. The city’s efficient transport system, law-abiding citizens, and vibrant cultural scene contribute to safety and well-being. My visit to Moscow was one of discovery and enlightenment. It taught me that while security concerns are valid, they should not overshadow the reality of a place. With its beauty, efficiency, and warmth, Moscow defied the stereotypes and provided an enriching experience that will remain with me forever.