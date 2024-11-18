VistaJet expands into East and Southern Africa with exclusive private aviation services

VistaJet is making its mark in East and Southern Africa, offering exclusive services to meet the region’s increasing demand for secure and flexible travel solutions.

Building on the success of its West Africa roadshow earlier this year, VistaJet has showcased its luxury fleet and subscription-based flight solutions in Nairobi, Johannesburg, and Cape Town.

This expansion opens up new opportunities for businesses, governments, and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) across Africa’s rapidly growing economies.

Africa’s economic growth and rising wealth have led to a surge in demand for efficient and bespoke travel options. The aviation industry contributes $55.8 billion to Africa’s economy, and the number of millionaires on the continent is projected to grow by 65% in the next decade.

VistaJet’s entry into East and Southern Africa aims to fill the gap created by limited commercial flight options and infrastructure challenges, offering direct and reliable connections between key cities.

“We recognize the pivotal role that private aviation plays in empowering corporations and governments across Africa,” said Philippe Scalabrini, President of Europe and Africa at VistaJet. “As the region experiences unparalleled economic growth, VistaJet is committed to offering the best-in-class solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals who value efficiency, safety, and reliability in their travel.”

VistaJet’s renowned flight-hour subscription model, including its signature Program and Direct services, provides access to its entire fleet of dedicated aircraft on-demand.

These services enable seamless travel from cities like Nairobi and Johannesburg to international destinations such as London, minimizing delays and maximizing convenience.

The company’s entry into East and Southern Africa is part of its broader strategy to dominate the global private aviation market. With private aviation contributing billions to the global economy and supporting a projected 143 million jobs by 2038, VistaJet’s move is both timely and strategic.

As businesses and governments increasingly require efficient travel to navigate opportunities in dynamic markets, VistaJet’s presence is expected to bolster economic activities.

By offering unparalleled service, the company is set to redefine private aviation in Africa, empowering decision-makers to connect cities, close deals, and foster economic growth with ease.