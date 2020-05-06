Vitaform diversifies into making masks, sanitizers

Written By: KBC Correspondent
10

Beatrice Asinza (left), Justus Mwangi (centre) and Tyson Bushuru (right), make face masks in the Vitafoam Products factory to help meet the heavy demand caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

Vitafoam Products Limited has added the manufacture of face masks and hand sanitizers, to help meet the heavy demand  in the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Company has joined the growing list of approved makers of hand sanitizers in the national campaign to limit Covid-19 infections.

Also Read  Insurers urged to fast-track digitization process following pandemic

Sharad Barot, the Chief Operations Officer of Vitafoam said, “As the virus is spread by close contact we are also prioritizing the protection of our employees by ensuring distancing and good hygiene at all our work stations in the factory and warehouse.”

Also Read  Families affected by floods in Narok County receive donations

“When our employees report for work they are given hand sanitizers and face masks. In addition we have reduced the number of workers on duty at any time by introducing shifts to give more space,” Barot added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR