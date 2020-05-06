Vitaform diversifies into making masks, sanitizers

Vitafoam Products Limited has added the manufacture of face masks and hand sanitizers, to help meet the heavy demand in the country.

The Company has joined the growing list of approved makers of hand sanitizers in the national campaign to limit Covid-19 infections.

Sharad Barot, the Chief Operations Officer of Vitafoam said, “As the virus is spread by close contact we are also prioritizing the protection of our employees by ensuring distancing and good hygiene at all our work stations in the factory and warehouse.”

“When our employees report for work they are given hand sanitizers and face masks. In addition we have reduced the number of workers on duty at any time by introducing shifts to give more space,” Barot added.