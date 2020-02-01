Vivian Ntimama passes on following a heart attack

The family of the late Minister William Ole Ntimama is mourning the death of his youngest child, Vivian Ntimama who passed on Friday following a heart attack.

According to the family, Vivian was preparing to go to work in the morning when she collapsed and died while taking a bath.

Vivian was until her death an employee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to her sister Lydiah Ntimama, what has since been confirmed as a heart attack was unexpected as she was in high spirits the morning before she died only to have difficulty breathing and die shortly after.

Vivian has been eulogized as a hard-working, humble woman who was treasured by her family and residents of Narok at large.

Her body has since been taken to the Lee Funeral Home as burial plans are made.

The late Ntimama’s daughter has died aged 40 and is survived by a husband and three children.

Her father, who served as chairman of the Narok County Council for 15 years and as MP and minister for 25 years, died on September 1, 2016. He was aged 86.

Ntimama passed on shortly after retiring to bed in his Narok Motonyi home.