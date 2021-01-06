vivo debuts V20 phone model in the Kenyan market

Global technology giant vivo has unveiled its latest premium device the vivo V20 in the Kenyan market amid rising demand for affordable but high-quality mobile devices among the country’s middle class.

The newly launched camera oriented device which comes with a 44MP Eye Autofocus front camera uses advanced AI algorithms to focus on moving subjects for clear selfies and targets the growing numbers of young technology consumers in the country.

According to the latest statistics from the Communications Authority of Kenya as of 30th June 2020, the number of mobile subscriptions stood at 57.0 million, an increase of 3.3 percent from 55.2 million subscriptions registered in the previous quarter.

The Kenyan government has identified the telecommunications sector as a key enabler to aid economic growth. The sector has not only been vibrant but also constantly evolving due to new technologies and infrastructure.

These factors have contributed to vivo improving the smartphone experience through investing in higher camera technology, storage, larger screen size, and battery capacity, among others to address rising customer needs.

“Kenya is growing tremendously when it comes to technology as smartphones have become a necessity mostly at this period. Smartphone users continue to focus on specifications along with brand perception and quality, vivo always innovates with the consumer in mind. Guided by our deep insights into consumer needs,” said vivo Kenya Brand Manager Mr. James Irungu.

James said that vivo is leveraging on innovation, research, and development to enhance the quality of its smartphones and improve their visibility in the Kenyan market.