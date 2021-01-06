vivo debuts V20 phone model in the Kenyan market

Global technology giant vivo has unveiled its latest premium device the vivo V20 in the Kenyan market amid rising demand for affordable but high-quality mobile devices among the country’s middle class.
The newly launched camera oriented device which comes with a 44MP Eye Autofocus front camera uses advanced AI algorithms to focus on moving subjects for clear selfies and targets the growing numbers of young technology consumers in the country.
According to the latest statistics from the Communications Authority of Kenya as of 30th June 2020, the number of mobile subscriptions stood at 57.0 million, an increase of 3.3 percent from 55.2 million subscriptions registered in the previous quarter.
The Kenyan government has identified the telecommunications sector as a key enabler to aid economic growth. The sector has not only been vibrant but also constantly evolving due to new technologies and infrastructure.
These factors have contributed to vivo improving the smartphone experience through investing in higher camera technology, storage, larger screen size, and battery capacity, among others to address rising customer needs.
“Kenya is growing tremendously when it comes to technology as smartphones have become a necessity mostly at this period. Smartphone users continue to focus on specifications along with brand perception and quality, vivo always innovates with the consumer in mind. Guided by our deep insights into consumer needs,” said vivo Kenya Brand Manager Mr. James Irungu.
James said that vivo is leveraging on innovation, research, and development to enhance the quality of its smartphones and improve their visibility in the Kenyan market.
“We are investing heavily in innovation and we are glad to be contributing heavily to the ever-growing smartphone usage in Kenya,” Said James, adding that demand for vivo smartphones in the Kenyan market has increased by 50 percent since the launch of the brand in Kenya in 2019.
As the Kenyan phone market continues to expand, consumers are increasingly looking for a wider range of options and features to consider before deciding to buy a phone. One of the most common features that phone lovers are looking for includes the camera, storage, battery, and screen.
The vivo V20, to meet the demand of the current consumer, the selfie camera comes packed with a host of additional features such as the Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Super Night Selfie—that enhance selfie quality and empower users to record life’s special moments.
Meanwhile, the 64MP-8MP-2MP back rear camera setup features Super Night Mode on the main lens, which supports tripod shooting, wide-angle night scenes, and Stylish Night Filter, enabling users to capture stunning photos in low-light scenarios. The device also features Dual-View Video, which allows the user to combine footage captured by the front and rear cameras.
James said that the vivo V20, which has advanced features like abundant 8 + 256GB for speed and storage, a 4000 mAh battery that supports 33W Fast charge, and a Large 6.44-inch super AMOLED Display for the best viewing experience will offer quality and durable service to local consumers across the socio-economic divide.
“We can guarantee the quality of this device to our consumers in the Kenyan market,” said James.
The device is tailor-made for increasingly sophisticated consumers and will retail for 45,999 Ksh countrywide in two colors, that is the Midnight jazz and the Sunset melody.