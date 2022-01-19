Vogue legend Andre Leon Talley has died

ByHollywood Reporter
Talley was an influential figure in the fashion world.

Anna Wintour and Andre Talley

André Leon Talley, the hugely influential fashion journalist and flamboyant former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue, has died. He was 73.

Talley’s literary agent David Vigliano confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. Other details, including the cause of death, were not released.

A towering figure in fashion, both literally given he was 6-foot-6 and figuratively due to a career that spanned six decades, Talley wrote about fashion at a number of publications including Women’s Wear Daily, W and even a brief stint at the New York Times. But it is American Vogue that he is indelibly associated with, serving variously as the magazine’s news director, creative director and as well as editor-at-large working closely with Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

A trailblazer, Talley was one of the most high profile, and all-too-rare, Black fashion editors and worked tirelessly to promote more diversity on the runway and in the creative ranks of high fashion.

 

  

