Volatile Baringo: Bandits strike again killing a police officer

A police officer has been shot dead while three others sustained serious gunshot injuries in Lamaiywe area of Mochongoi in Baringo South.

The attack happened on a day seven people killed by bandits in the region were being laid to rest.

The officers who were in daily patrol and surveillance are said to have been ambushed by suspected raiders at around 12 noon Friday. Those injured were immediately rushed to the hospital in Nakuru while the body of the deceased was taken to the Nyahururu mortuary.

The bandits are also said to have taken off with a G3 rifle, 60 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and ballistic helmet from the slain officer.

In Kabel Township, it was an emotional send-off to seven people who were killed by gunmen who launched a daring attack in the area of Kasiela and Sinoni a week ago.

In a requiem mass service held Saturday in Mochongoi attended by family, relatives, friends, and political leaders, the pain and anguish of losing innocent loved ones in the hands of gun-wielding bandits was evident as the hearse bearing their remains arrived.

The bodies were later buried at a different location, away from their homes in Kasiela and Sinoni, as the area remains volatile and deserted.

Following the attack, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Malim Mohamed toured the area gave a shoot to kill order to armed bandits while announcing the deployment of 80 National Police Reservists in the area in a bid to find a solution to the ensuing security crisis.

During the burial, Mochongoi ward MCA decried the state of insecurity noting many children have been left without parents, women becoming widows and their only source of livelihoods ripped off as a result. The Ward Rep called on the national Government as well as the county administration to set aside a special kitty to help children in the affected regions especially to meet their school needs through bursaries amid calls for a task force to be formed to look into the matter.

The latest execution of a police officer by the bandits has been condemned with the state being urged to deploy sufficient force to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.