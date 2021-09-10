Volleyball: Kenya fall to Morocco, face Tanzania in near dead rubber

The national men’s volleyball team, Wafalme Stars, lost their first match at the on-going Africa Nations Cup in Kigali, Rwanda, going down 3-1 to Morocco.

The win secured Morocco a place in the quarters whereas Kenya’s chances of progression remain mathematical.

After trouncing Egypt in their opening match Kenya expected to maintain the momentum against Morocco in their second pool match and began on a promising note winning the first set 25-19 but Morocco rallied from behind to win the remaining three sets 25-22, 25-17 and 25-21 to seal the quarter final berth.

In another group D match Egypt beat Tanzania in three straight sets. Kenya will battle Tanzania in their final group D match today afternoon with a win mathematically keeping alive their hopes of advancing.

Kenya beat Egypt in their opening match 3-1 of 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25 and 15-12.