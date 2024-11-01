Volleyball: Kenya Pipeline beefs up squad as 2024/25 league season serves off

The Kenya Pipeline Women’s Volleyball club have appointed Geofrey Omondi as the new head coach.The club also announced the signing of four new players as the 2024/25 Kenya Volleyball Federation League is underway in Nyeri.

Geoffrey takes over from Esther Jepkosgei who has been acting since the beginning of the year. Alongside this change, the club has named Gladys Ekaru as the new team captain, stepping into the role following the retirement of former captain Rose Magoi, a stalwart who made significant contributions during her time with the club.

Four new players that have joined the side include: Elizabeth Mariam Musa – Middle Blocker (Center Player); Marian Sokoiyo – Outside Hitter (Left Attacker); Violet Makuto – Middle/ Opposite Blocker and Noel Murambi – Outside Hitter (Left Attacker).

Elizabeth previously played for KCB Club and was part of the national team that represented Kenya at the 2024 Paris Olympic games. Marian is also a very promising player having been called up for the national team trials. Violet and Noel previously played for KPC and had a stint as professional players in Dubai before coming back.

Speaking on the team’s preparations, Coach Omondi expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness for the new season.

“The team has been training intensely over the past few months, and I am impressed by the determination and commitment shown by both the seasoned players and the new signings. We have mainly focused on strengthening our defense and refining our offensive strategies. With the talent and work ethic I have seen, I’m optimistic that the team will build on last season’s success and perform better this season.”

“We have a clear goal this season, to finish at the top. With the right mindset, disciplined training, and the support of our fan base, we believe we can achieve that” he added.

Captain Gladys Ekaru echoed the coach’s sentiments, adding that the new players bring additional depth and versatility to the squad. “It is an honor to lead such a dedicated team that I have been part of for a couple of years now. The new players have seamlessly integrated into the team, and their presence has already elevated our training sessions. We are all motivated to surpass last season’s achievements and compete at the highest level. I am excited about what the future holds.”

KPC Volleyball Club finished in third place in the 2023-2024 KVF season.