Volleyball: Wafalme plot Egyptian fall in Cairo

The national men’s Volleyball team will be seeking to upset the form book when they take on hosts Egypt in the round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Nations Men’s volleyball championship in Cairo.

Kenya assured themselves of a place in the last 16 after registering their first win of the campaign with 3-2 set victory against Ghana in their final group C match.

Kenya finished third in the pool behind winners Libya and second placed Ghana

Kenya lead by head coach Gideon Tarus will be out to repeat their 3-2 win against the 8 time africa champions.

“We want tp do it at their home ground.Its going to be a tough match because this is not the same Egyptian side that we faced in 2021”,Tarus opined.

The other round of 16 matches scheduled Friday evening will see deending champions Tunisia face Senegal ,Cameroon will play Mali while Rwanda will face Tanzania

Round of 16 Fixtures

Kenya Vs Egypt

Cameroon Vs Burundi

Algeria Vs Ghana

Rwanda Vs Tanzania

Morocco Vs Mali

Gambia Vs Chad