Volleyball:Stern quarter final test await GSU and KPA in Africa Club Championship

Kenyan volleyball clubs Kenya Ports Authority, KPA, and General Service Unit, GSU, face stiff opposition in their quarter final matches at the ongoing Africa Men’s Volleyball Club Championship in Tunisia.

Kenya Ports Authority who finished second in group A with five points will face five time winners Zamalek of Egypt while GSU who also wound up second in group D on 6 points ,will square it out with home side Esperance.

Other clubs that have sealed their quarter final berths include: Esperance and CO Kelibia both from Tunisia, Swehly (Libya) and Port Douala of Cameroon

Swehly will face Nemostar of Uganda in the other quarter final match up while Kelibia will play Port Doula.

The quarter final matches are set to be played tomorrow , Thursday.

Meanwhile the Women’s championship which has attracted a total ten clubs divided into two groups gets underway today.

Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipleine are Kenya’s representatives and have been pooled in groups A and B respectively.

Kenya Prisons which begins their campaign for a 6th African title against Muzinga of Burundi today will also play Tunisian Sides Sfax and Kelibia and Walaita Sodo from Ethiopia.

Kenya Pipleine, six time winners of the continental crown, face Ivory Coast’s ASEC Mimosa in their opening group B fixture Wednesday. Pipleine is pooled alongside Customs of Nigeria ,National Alcohol of Ethiopia, Tunisian side Carthage and AS Dounes of Senegal.

