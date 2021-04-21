Volleyball:Stern quarter final test await GSU and KPA in Africa Club Championship

Written By: Bernard Okumu

GSU and Kenya Ports Authority advanced to the quarter finals of the Africa Men's Volleyball Club championship in Tunisia.

 

Kenyan volleyball clubs Kenya Ports Authority, KPA, and General Service Unit, GSU,   face stiff opposition in their quarter final matches at the  ongoing Africa Men’s Volleyball Club Championship in Tunisia.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Kenya Ports Authority who finished second in group A with five points will face five time winners Zamalek of Egypt while GSU who also wound up second in group D on 6 points ,will square it out with home side  Esperance.

Also Read  Wisdom Naya family appeals for help
GSU line up before a group match.GSU finished second in Group D behind Zamalek.

Other clubs that have sealed their quarter final berths include: Esperance and CO Kelibia both from Tunisia, Swehly (Libya) and Port Douala of Cameroon

Swehly will face Nemostar of Uganda in the other quarter final match up while Kelibia will play Port Doula.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The quarter final matches are set to be played tomorrow ,  Thursday.

Also Read  Malkia Stars receive technical support from Brazil

Meanwhile the Women’s championship which has attracted  a total ten clubs divided into two groups gets underway today.

Kenya Prisons and Kenya  Pipleine are Kenya’s representatives and have been pooled in groups A and B respectively.

Kenya Prisons which begins their campaign for a 6th African title  against Muzinga of Burundi today will also  play Tunisian Sides  Sfax and Kelibia and Walaita Sodo from Ethiopia.

Also Read  European Super League: Premier League's 'big six' agree to join new league

 

National Alcohol{ETHIOPIA} and Customs{NIGERIA} players in action during the first day of the women’s matches at the Africa women’s volleyball club championship.

 

Kenya Pipleine, six  time winners of the continental crown, face Ivory Coast’s  ASEC Mimosa in their opening  group B fixture Wednesday. Pipleine is pooled alongside Customs of Nigeria ,National Alcohol of Ethiopia, Tunisian side Carthage and AS Dounes of  Senegal.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR