Vote counting kicks off in Kibra after ODM nominations exercise

Vote counting in the ODM nominations for the Kibra seat is underway amid tight security following the closure of polling stations at 5pm.

The voting exercise which began at 6am was characterized by claims of missing names in the vote register.

Ten candidates are battling to fly the party’s flag in the upcoming by election.

Party members trickled into the 180 polling stations within the constituency to cast their vote for their preferred candidate among the list of 10 contestants.

In some instances, voting was marred by claims of missing names from the register resulting in confusion and claims of a plot to rig out some candidates.

A section of the voters cautioned the party leadership against manipulating the vote claiming the delays and confusion could have been designed to give an edge to a preferred candidate.

Some voters took issue with the lack of pictures of the candidates on the ballot paper making it difficult to identify their preferred candidate out of the list of 10.

Security in the informal settlement was heightened during the exercise with officers leaving nothing to chance.

Among those eyeing the seat are Stephen Okello Oguwa, Christone Odhiambo alias Dj Kris Darlin, Peter Ochieng Orero, Tony Ogola Sira Sine, Reuben William Ayako Ojijo, Obaricks Eric Ochieng Obayi, Brian Shem Owino, Benson Musungu, John Milla Otieno and Bernard Otieno Okoth.

The candidate who emerges the winner in the nominations will battle it out with Jubilee party’s candidate and former footballer Macdonald Mariga and ANC’s Eliud Owalo, Ford Kenya’s Eng. Khamisi Butichi, during the by-election set for 7th November 2019.