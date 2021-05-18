Vote counting underway in Bonchari mini poll

Vote counting is underway in various polling centres ahead of the final tallying in the Bonchari parliamentary mini polls in Kisii County.

Polling stations were officially shut down by the Independent and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at 5 PM.

The electoral body after counting all votes from 103 polling stations will commence the final tally at Suneka Baraza hall.

Addressing the media Tuesday evening, IEBC- Presiding Officer Benson Ombuko confirmed the exercise was smooth despite some alleged irregularities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The polls attracted 13 aspirants.

The by-election is anticipated to be a three-horse race between Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore, ODM’s Pavel Oimeke and UDA’s Teresia Bitutu.

Other candidates include former Woman Rep Mary Otara (United Green Party), Jonah Ondieki (New Democrats) Victor Omanwao (People’s Economic Development (PED), Charles Mogaka- Progressive Party of Kenya (PPK), David Ogega-(Kenya Social Congress), Kevin Mosomi-PDU, and Eric Oigo- National Reconstruction Alliance.

At least 52,995 voters were expected to turn up to cast their vote however, low voter turnout was registered in several polling stations.

The seat fell vacant in November 2020, following the death of MP Oroo Oyioka.

By Beth Nyaga