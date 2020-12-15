Voter bribery claims in Msambweni as rival MPs clash

The main contenders in the hotly contested Msambweni mini poll traded bribery accusations even as voting went on smoothly despite a low turnout.

There was a confrontation between Mvita MP Abdullswamad sheriff and Nyali MP Mohamed Ali at ODM candidate Omar Boga’s home area in Mworoni primary school, Ukunda township where the bribery claims surfaced.

MSAMBWENI BY-ELECTION

Electoral body IEBC is yet to confirm the reports of money being dished out on the eve of the poll.

The vote has presented itself as a two-horse race between ODM party flag bearer Omar Boga and independent candidate Feisal Bader who has been endorsed by Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking after casting his vote at 8 am at Jogoo grounds in Ukunda township, Boga said the chaos erupted after MP Ali a close ally of DP and a supporter of the opponent was caught red-handed buying votes through his agents’ claims that were dismissed by Bader.

Boga said appropriate action had been taken. On the other hand, Bader said his agents had been arrested unfairly while heading home after visiting their respective polling stations.

He said he was aware of attempts to rig the election and questioned why some top police officers had been ordered to stay away from the poll.

He alleged that some of his supporters particularly women were being coerced and harassed and that no action had been taken even after lodging a complaint.

He urged area residents to remain firm and defend their constitutional right by casting their ballots.

The two candidates decried low turnout and hoped that the situation will improve later in the day.

Voting closes at 6pm.