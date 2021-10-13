Voter Registration: Raila tours Nairobi, urges youth to enlist as electors

ODM leader Raila Odinga has expressed optimism over Kenya’s economic potential. He says the country is without a doubt on the path to growth.

Raila who kicked off a tour around the country’s capital with stops in Burma and Kamkunji said he will prioritize initiating the economic transformation of the country in the event he ascends to power.

The former Prime Minister says his eyes are especially fixed on improving the livelihoods of ordinary Kenyans, even as he promised to guide the country towards a future with shared prosperity.

“Baada ya dhiki ni faraja… siku mzuri iko mbele yetu. Siku mbaya iko nyuma yetu. (After distress comes comfort… Good days lie ahead of us. Bad days are behind us.)” He told an ecstatic crowd in Kamukunji

Raila reiterated his promise to ensure every family without an income will receive Kshs.6,000 every month. Given the mixed responses his proposal has attracted, the Orange party boss laughed off those who think this was empty talking, claiming they are in for a rude shock.

“I am telling you this is possible. I will soon announce how this plan will be rolled out. This will be done after next year’s elections.” He said

The former PM however warned that this will however not be possible if young people who support his political ideology don’t enlist as voters so as to boost his arsenal to trounce his rivals in the 2022 polls.

“And that is why I am here. The way to this wonderful future is through a vote. To stop the wheelbarrow (campaign mantra popularized by Deputy President William Ruto), you need to vote.” He rallied

“I am asking you, young people, to stand with me. You are my army. I am asking you to arm yourselves with Identity and voters’ cards.” He pleaded