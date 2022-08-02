Voter registry already gazetted, late comers’ to wait for 2027

You will not be able to vote in the coming general election if your name does not appear on the manual voter register that in now availed in the polling station that you registered from.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will from Tuesday display respective voter registers in all the 46,229 polling stations countrywide and has urged Kenyans to check their voter registration details before the Election Day.

Speaking during a stake holders prayer meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said only those voters whose names and details appear in the physical register availed will vote on Tuesday.

He said the commission had provided a manual voter list in the schools that will act as polling centres urging Kenyans to verify their details.

Chebukati also noted that 1272 polling stations lacked sufficient network coverage for election transmission adding that a 3rd simulation exercise were currently ongoing.

IEBC Commissioner Prof. Abdi Guliye in addition said that the final batch of ballot papers will arrive in the country on Wednesday.

Religious leaders present implored politicians to desist from meddling with the IEBC in order to allow them fulfill their mandate.

They rallied Kenyans to vote and wait for the results patiently.

While confirming that the coming elections will be free and fair, the commission officials said the election results at the polling stations and the Bomas of Kenya will act as the official national tallying centers.