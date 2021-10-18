Voter transfer requests to be serviced at constituency of preference

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has reminded all registered voters that voter transfer requests will continue being serviced at their constituency of preference.

The commission in a statement, noted that it has received a total of 49,656 transfer requests so far.

For a voter to receive the service, IEBC says they must appear in person before the Registration Officers at the constituency office with originals of their identification documents.

“Voters who wish to obtain this service must appear in person before the Registration Officers at the constituency office with originals of their identification documents used during registration as a voter,” said IEBC.

The commission also noted that there will be no voter transfer services at the Huduma Centres.

The kits at the Huduma Centres have been opened to facilitate registration of new voters to any registration centre/polling station of their choice across the country.