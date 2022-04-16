Three voters in Homa-Bay County have moved to court to petition the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to transfer a Returning Officer.

The voters have raised concern over George Onyango, who was transferred to Rangwe Constituency in a recent mass transfer of IEBC Returning Officers in the country.

The Returning Officers are expected to be in their respective offices by early next month ahead of the August elections.

The voters of Rangwe Constituency namely Gordon Kouma, Wayne Odote, and Felix Oyombe, have, however, petitioned the IEBC, to overturn the decision of transferring Onyango to Rangwe.

In their letter addressed to the IEBC Chief Executive Officer, the voters argued that Onyango had demonstrated a bias towards a gubernatorial candidate, which is against the electoral laws that require the officers to remain impartial.

They accused Onyango of showing hatred against former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, who is currently vying for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat.

Through the use of a WhatsApp group formed by the IEBC Returning Officers called “Duol Mar Onagi- Tume (voice of Luos)”, they accused Onyango of posting communication that sneered at Kidero in his candidature.

“On March 29, 2022, the said Returning officer posted the discriminatory words against Kidero, who is eyeing Homa Bay gubernatorial seat,” they wrote.

They further stated that the Officer may demonstrate the same bias during the August elections, to ensure Kidero loses the seat, adding that the only way to resolve the matter is to transfer Onyango.

“The Commission is independent and his communication is not right. We want the Commission to take punitive measures against him besides the transfer,” they wrote.

Kidero and Homa Bay Woman Rep. Gladys Wanga are the only candidates contesting the county gubernatorial seat out of the nine (9) candidates that initially expressed their interests in the seat.