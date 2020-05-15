‘Voters will decide who wins the 2022 election’ says Shollei

The ruling Jubilee Party should focus on problems facing the mwananchi in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, locust invasion and raging floods instead of concentrating on political shenanigans.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei said since the advent of Covid-19, more than a million Kenyans have been rendered jobless and cannot afford basic needs such as food and added another 100,000 Kenyans across the country have been left homeless due to flooding.

Speaking Thursday in Eldoret, Ms. Shollei said the political class in government should focus on the welfare of the vulnerable public during these difficult times and stop succession politics that can neither put food on the table nor create employment.

Responding to the ongoing changes in Jubilee where Senate majority leaders, Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen and Chief whip Susan Kihika were axed, Ms. Shollei said the changes were irregular since the law was not followed.

“Those effecting the changes did not respect the 2010 constitution and the Jubilee party constitution. Our views as Jubilee members were not also sought,” she claimed.

“We were to hold Jubilee Party elections in March, but this was postponed because of the Coronavirus; why couldn’t the changes be postponed in a similar manner until the country comes out of the pandemic?; this is a clear sign that the changes we are currently witnessing in the Senate and others we are informed are on the way are not sincere, but carried out with ulterior motive,” Shollei said.

She dismissed claims that the differences between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto which are source of the ongoing changes were caused by the DP disrespecting the President and added that at no time has Ruto hurled insults at Uhuru.

“That is why you see the DP has not said anything or questioned the changes effected in the Senate, it’s because of his respect for the President, it is us members who are complaining that the changes were made without following the law,” she added.

Shollei further said that if the current changes were meant to influence the 2022 general elections, those making them were mistaken since the elections will be decided by the ordinary voter.

“Voters will decide who wins the 2022 elections, not Uhuru, not Tuju, not even me or you, but the ordinary voter at the grass root level,” she stressed.

If the intention is to force a candidate on the people then, those planning so may be disappointed, she warned saying, “Former President Moi forced Uhuru on Kenyans in 2002 but failed, Kibaki forced himself in 2007 and we saw what happened to the country, we must respect wananchi, it is they at the grass root that have the votes”.

West Pokot Senator Samwel Poghisio replaced Murkomen in the changes that followed a meeting of Jubilee Senators with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

Muranga’a Senator Irungu Kangata replaced Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika as the new chief whip.