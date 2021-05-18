Voting hours to be extended in stations that opened late

Polling stations that opened late in the Juja mini poll will be allowed to stay open longer, this is according to Returning Officer Justus Mbithi.

The Juja by-elections held Tuesday were marked by a low voter turn-out amid calls by a section of leaders to extend the voting period.

Jubilee candidate Susan Waititu decried the low voter turnout even as she hailed the enhanced security.

Jubilee candidate Susan Waititu raises concern on lower voter turn-out. Urges Juja residents to come out and vote. #JujaByElections ^KM pic.twitter.com/BfSrvILGBw — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) May 18, 2021

Kiambu Women Women Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba had earlier appealed to the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) to be flexible to accommodate all electorates to exercise their right to vote.

“Most of the voters are workers. We are therefore asking the IEBC to be abit more flexible to accommodate all the voters,” she said.

Wamuchomba spoke after she accompanied Jubilee candidate Susan Waititu to cast her vote at Jomo Kenyatta DEB polling station.

The Kiambu Women Rep also condemned the voter bribery claims and malpractices that were reported adding that one suspect had already been apprehended by the authorities.

“We are watching all those election irregularities. We are aware that some people have tried to make fake IEBC jackets in order to enter the polling stations. We know them…,” She added.

Kiambu Women Rep appeals to IEBC to be flexible to accomodate all electorates to exercise their right to vote. #JujaByElection ^KM pic.twitter.com/pjUFa5UuYe — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) May 18, 2021

While addressing the media, Returning Officer Justus Mbithi refuted the allegations from the legislator saying that he had not yet received information on any form of malpractice.

“No major incidences have been reported in Juja. The allegations have not gotten to my office. I have been in touch with Juja OCPD and the security teams. They have also not received any major one like disruptions of the elections,” said Mbithi.

On lower voter turn-out, Mbithi noted that the voter turnout could be attributed to Covid-19 and mainly because the mini poll is being conducted during a working day.

According to Mbithi, about 9pc of total eligible voters had cast their ballots by mid-day. Juja Constituency has over 114,000 voters with 184 polling stations.

So far, no major incidences have been reported during the voting exercise.