Voting in Kenya’s five by-elections begins in earnest

Thousands of people showed up to cast their ballot as voting for the five by-elections kicked off in earnest.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is conducting the polls in Msambweni constituency and four wards in Dabaso, Kilifi county, Kisumu North in Kisumu, Kahawa Wendani in Kiambu and Wundayi/Mbale in Taita Taeveta in strict adherence to Covid-19 public health measures protocols.

Polling stations opened at 6am and voting is currently underway until 6pm. The electoral body is leaving nothing to chance as it enforces measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Voters are being identified biometrically and only those masked are allowed to vote.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Special clerks have been designated to ensure voters wear facemasks and adhere to social distancing and washing of hands with soap before accessing voting centres.

“ Polling stations opened at 6 AM and voting is currently underway. sanitization and taking of temperatures is also part of the pre-voting routine. Voters are being identified biometrically before being allowed to vote” tweeted IEBC.

All eyes are however on Msambweni constituency where residents are electing their Member of parliament bringing to an end a fiercely contested race that has seen political antagonists engage in a battle of wits to outsmart each other.

Adequate security has been deployed in the area to ensure the smooth running of the voting exercise with action taken against those who flout set guidelines.

The vote has presented itself as a two-horse race between ODM party flag bearer Omar Boga and independent candidate Feisal Bader who has been endorsed by Deputy President William Ruto.

Also in the race are Charles Bilali (Independent), Marere Wamwachai (National Vision Party), Hassan Mwakulonda (Party of Economic Democracy), Mahmoud Sheikh (Wiper Party) and Khamis Mwakaonje (United Green Movement) and Mansury Kumaka (Independent).