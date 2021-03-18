Voting in Machakos Senatorial by-election kicks off

Voting in the Machakos Senatorial by-election kicked off smoothly Thursday morning amidst low voter turnout.

Voting in the 829 polling stations across the county kicked off on time under tight security.

2.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded at Machakos Recreational Park Centre, the second largest polling centre in Machakos County.

No hitches have been reported in the exercise so far.

Kennedy Kioko, one of the presiding officers expects the numbers to increase as the day progresses.

Machakos County has about 624,000 registered voters, according to data in Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) website.

The voting process took off under strict Covid-19 protocols with IEBC officials ensuring that voters are adhering to the Covid-19 measurements.

Wiper candidate Agnes Kavindu is expected to cast her vote at Kathome Centre at 10 am while her UDA challenger Urbanus Ngengele will vote at DEB Mwala Primary School polling station.

All 11 candidates cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are on the ballot.

This follows the withdrawal of Maendeleo Chap Chap aspirant Mutua Katuku on Tuesday and CCM candidate Lily Nduku in early February.

However, their names are appearing on the ballot paper since they never officially communicated to the electoral body.