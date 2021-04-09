Voting starts in Djibouti presidential elections

Written By: BBC

President Ismail Omar Guelleh is likely to win re-election

Voting has started in Djibouti where President Ismail Omar Guelleh is seeking a fifth term.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

An election observer from the Arab League mission Mounir El Fassi has been quoted by AFP as saying that everything is going on well.

More than 200,000 voters are expected to cast the ballots before polls close at 19:00 local time (16:00GMT).

Also Read  Trust regulator on AZ vaccine safety, Johnson says

President Guelleh has led the country for 22 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The BBC’s Mohamed Abdirahman in Djibouti says all major opposition parties have boycotted the election terming it as a sham.

Also Read  Red Cross says CAR 'really falling short' of objective to vaccinate half of population

President Guelleh is projected to win in a landslide.

His sole competitor is a little known former army officer turned businessman, Zakaria Ismael Farah.

The strategic tiny nation in the Horn of Africa has a population of less than a million people and hosts several military bases for world powers including US and China.

Also Read  Expert says fentanyl did not kill George Floyd

More than 14% of Djiboutians live in extreme poverty according to the latest figures from the World Bank.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR