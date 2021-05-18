Voting underway in Bonchari Constituency

Voting has commenced at the Suneka Baraza Hall, which is the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) tallying centre, for the Bonchari by Election.

Voter turnout by 7am was however low but seemed to be growing by the minute.

Speaking to Benson Syombua Ombuku, the presiding officer said the time allocated to the by-election will depend on the voter turnout.

He in turn urged residents to turn up and vote for their preferred candidate in good time.

At least 52,995 voters are expected to turn up to cast their vote to pick their Member of Parliament.

The seat was left vacant in November last year, following the death of MP Oroo Oyioka.

Oyioka’s widow, Teresa Bitutu is among the 13 candidates eyeing the seat.

The by-election is anticipated to be a three-horse race between Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore, ODM’s Pavel Oimeke and UDA’s Teresia Bitutu.

Other candidates include former Woman Rep Mary Otara (United Green Party), Jonah Ondieki ( New Democrats) Victor Omanwao (People’s Economic Development (PED), Charles Mogaka- Progressive Party of Kenya (PPK), David Ogega-(Kenya Social Congress), Kevin Mosomi-PDU, and Eric Oigo- National Reconstruction Alliance.

The leading candidates have been traversing the constituency in scaled-down group meetings due to the tough Ministry of Health regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19. Many are conducting door-to-door campaigns.

The trio of Oimeke, Bitutu and Opore has also deployed heavy digital campaigns on social media platforms as well as electronic media especially those targeting speakers of the Abagusii language.

Security agencies in Kisii have also been put on high alert to deal with any mayhem in the by-election.

Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika said they have already received intelligence that armed goons were being hired to cause mayhem during the voting day.

The regional commissioner spoke on Saturday evening during a press conference in Kisii.

Mutindika warned all the politicians that had been campaigning that security agencies are alert to deal with any eventuality.

By Beth Nyaga