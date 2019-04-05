Voting underway in Ugenya and Embakasi South

Voting in Ugenya and Embakasi South parliamentary by-elections kicked off Friday morning after polling stations opened at 6 am.

Residents of Lelan ward in Elgeyo Marakwet County are also voting in a by-election for their ward representative.

Speaking in Embakasi South Friday where he had gone to inspect the exercise, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, urged residents in the three areas to turn out in large numbers and vote.

He said voting is a democratic right which should not be taken for granted. Chebukati lauded the peaceful manner being exhibited during the voting exercise and expressed optimism that the whole process will end successfully.

The two seats fell vacant after the Supreme Court nullified elections of Christopher Karan of Ugenya and Julius Mawathe of Embakasi South citing malpractices.

Karan’s poll victory was nullified over irregularities during the election whereas that of Mawathe was quashed following an appeal by his rival Irshad Sumra of ODM.

The Lelan Ward by-election was called following the death of MCA Vincent Tanui.

To ensure everyone from the areas gets a chance to vote, the IEBC says the polling stations which opened at 6.00 am will close at 5.00 pm.

The commission says any time lost at opening will be added at the end and that voters still queuing at 5.00 pm will also be allowed to vote.

The largest polling station will have a maximum of 700 voters

The commission urged voters, candidates and agents to maintain order at the polling stations, avoid wearing or carrying campaign materials and campaigning while on the queue.

Ugenya has 57,603 registered voters while Embakasi South has 150,314 registered voters.