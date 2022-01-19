Vulnerable youths to benefit from youth empowerment programme

Fifty-eight youths from Laikipia County will undergo training on technical skills at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) under the youth empowerment programme dubbed Fanikisha Ndoto Youth Program.

Sponsored by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), the program prioritizes vulnerable youth in the community, to curb increased insecurity from idle youth in slums like Majengo within Nanyuki.

Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru said the cohorts will go for technical skill sets at KITI in Nakuru county, which is under the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.

“I flagged off 58 students who are seeking to acquire different expertise at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute scholarship program, which is supported by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF),” said Ms Waruguru.

Waruguru noted that through NGAAF, she has been able to sponsor more than 400 students who now have hands-on experience in practical skills that will enable them to be self-employed.

“KITI is a hub for innovation and training on technical courses. The reason we are offering these certificate courses is to give youth an opportunity to undergo training even though some of them did not finish standard eight. The technical courses focus majorly on acquiring skills that can enable them to employ themselves,” Ms Waruguru said.

She noted that the youths come from less fortunate families and some of them are orphans hence they idle around in the slums due to lack of school fees.

Ms Alice Biketi, Deputy Director of Academics at KITI welcomed the students to the institution. She also lauded the initiative which has seen many youths obtain skill-based training.

Winnie Njenga, one of the beneficiaries of the scholarship program was thrilled to be among the shortlisted youths, saying that she will pursue clothing and textile courses at KITI.

“I am happy I have been given the opportunity to study. I have always had a passion in fashion and design and I believe this is the beginning of my journey to fulfilling my dreams,” said Njenga.

In the same event, the County MP gave out NGAAF cheques to a number of women groups like Daughters of Zion, Jitegemee Likii Group among others.

“We give non-refundable business grants to common mwananchi with the condition that they make good use of the funds. For instance, these women groups have ventured into businesses like real estate, soap making and table banking,” said Ms Waruguru.