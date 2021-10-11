Wa Iria dismisses MKF meetings with presidential candidates

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has said the meetings being organised by members of Mount Kenya foundation (MKF) with various presidential candidates will have no impact in terms of mobilising voters in the central region.

Wa Iria said MKF leaders will not sway votes from the rich Mount Kenya region to any presidential candidate saying in the past they tried and failed.

He spoke on Monday while disbursing bursaries to needy students from the county who are awaiting to report for term two this week at Ihura stadium in Murang’a town.

“We have witnessed several occasions where members of the Mount Kenya foundation have hosted several presidential candidates. People of this region know who they will support come 2022,” he stated saying even if they call him, he will not meet them.

The business people who are majority members of the foundation, Wa Iria observed they tried to dislodge his gubernatorial bid in 2013 and 2017.

“Some of the leaders of this foundation in the past tried to stop me from running for the governorship position for Murang’a. They brought their candidates but I defeated them,” he further added.

The Governor had declared to run for presidency in 2022 under the Usawa Kwa Wote political party.

The MKF has already held meetings with the former premier Raila Odinga and the leaders of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) as they tried to find which candidate to support during the next general elections.’

Wa Iria downplayed the meetings saying votes are with Kenyans and they will decide who will lead them as president after President’s Uhuru Kenyatta completes his term.

Meanwhile, the Governor said his administration will continue supporting the needy students to pursue their education goals.

Under the Nyota Zetu scholarship programme run by the county government, more than 3, 000 students are benefiting from full fees payment.

Wa Iria stated that the local county assembly will formulate an Act which will ensure the programme goes on after his term as governor ends.

“The County government is working out to have an Act in place so as to ensure whoever takes after me, continues to give full scholarships for learners from poor families. The programme already has helped many parents especially this time the country is faced with the impact of Covid-19 and we don’t want anyone to come and disrupt the scholarship programme,” noted Wa Iria.

He said if he ascends to the top country’s seat, he will ensure education is given the needed support observing that education is key in alleviating poverty in the country.

Some of the beneficiaries of the programme lauded the country administration for helping them to pursue their education goals.

Victor Kawira who is a student at Kiaguthu Secondary school, said the scholarship ensured he did not stop his education at primary level.

“The scholarship has really helped me since my parents had no resources to take me to secondary school. Am sure I will complete my secondary education without fee challenges,” he added.