Wa Iria lauds President decision to expand avocado market

Murang‘a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has lauded the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to expand the avocado export market during his tour of Mauritius.

Wa Iria says the deal between President Uhuru and the Mauritius Government will go a long way in helping ordinary Avocado farmers generate income and therefore improve their livelihood as well as save for a rainy day.

The Governor said Murang’a County as the largest avocado producer in the Country will gain immensely from the deal.

He urged Murang’a County farmers to seize the opportunity saying the County accounts for almost 60% of Avocados produced in Kenya.

The Governor said with such a diverse market, Avocado prices are bound to improve and in the process contribute to our foreign exchange.

Kenya is slated to overtake South Africa in terms of Avocado production and exports.

Wa Iria said Murang’a County Government has set aside 500,000 Hass avocado seedlings to be distributed all over Murang’a County to increase production.

He urged farmers to take up avocado farming as part of cash crops diversification programme saying farmers should take advantage of the deals struck by the President in the various export markets.