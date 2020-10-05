Wa Iria: No political meetings in Murang’a without my approval

The political fallout resulting from Sunday’s visit of Murang’a by Deputy President William Ruto deepened Monday with area Governor Mwangi Wa Iria declaring that no future meeting will be held in the region without his approval.

In a pronouncement dubbed Murang’a County declaration of 05/10/2020, only the President will be exempted from the set conditions.

The declaration further provides that, “All political meetings, fundraisers involving outsiders shall have one uniform master of ceremony who will be Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, and in his absence, Senator Irungu Kang’ata or Woman representative Sabina Chege.”

The new development came just hours after chaos rocked a meeting at AIPCA Church, Kenol attended by Deputy President William Ruto after two rival groups clashed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“There is a history of political violence by two members of Parliament from Murang’a County, Hon Ndindi Nyoro and Hon Alice Wahome. Henceforth, All development projects by the National Government shall be conducted in one central office that shall be opened in Kandara Constituency and Kiharu Constituency respectively by Governor Mwangi Wa Iria,” read the declaration.

The leaders further declared that, “Projects of water, roads or Electricity by the National Government shall be operated from these offices by Senator Irungu Kangata and Women representative Sabina Chege. The Governor shall be visiting these offices once every week whereas the Women Rep Sabina Chege and Senator Irungu Kangata will be visiting the offices once or twice a week.”

Wa Iria, Kang’ata and Sabina said the proposed visit in Mathioya Constituency by the same leaders on the 16th of this month is highly welcome saying they will be at hand to welcome the visitors.

The Governor made the statement in Murang’a town accompanied by senator Irungu Kang’ata, woman representative Sabina Chege, Mathioya MP Peter Kimari, Gatanga MP Eng Joseph Nduati, Maragua MP Mary Wamaua Waithira and Kangema MP Muturi kigano.