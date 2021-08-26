Wabosha Maxine unveils 9-part series podcast

Wabosha says that the podcast was created to be a space for candid conversations that encourage people to pursue the life they want to live; but to also remind them that success (however it may look to you) takes time.

The podcast is hosted on the Shahara platform, that is both web and mobile based. For a fee of Kshs 100 you can get all nine episodes. This is the first of a kind partnership for content creators as it offers an economic solution for different kinds of content creators across the media and entertainment space in Kenya and Africa. On Shahara, content creators can publish their work and have their audiences watch, read or listen to it, and audiences in turn will have the opportunity to support them directly by paying for content. The content creator will then take the lion’s share of whatever they earn, enabling them to live, create and celebrate their work.

Fans of the podcast can contact the A Letter To My Younger Self Project via email on ltmys@thecatapult.co.ke to provide feedback or to be part of the guests on the podcast for the next season.

To listen to the podcast, visit shaharavideos.com