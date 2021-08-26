Wabosha Maxine unveils 9-part series podcast

‘A Letter to My Younger Self’ is a space for candid conversations and encouragement.
Wabosha Maxine, has partnered with the newly launched Shahara platform to release her first ever podcast – A Letter to My Younger Self. The 9-episode podcast features notable celebrities and award-winning media personalities, who talk to Wabosha about the most impactful moments in their life’s journey.
Those who have been featured in season one of A Letter To My Younger Self include: Investigative journalist John-Allan Namu, Willis Chimano from Sauti Sol, CEO of Vivo Activewear Wandia Gichuru, Olympic Weightlifter Winnie Okoth, and Musician Karun, just to name a few. “The conversations will be hosted by me and they are relevant for all audiences from the young to the old. In the age of social media, younger generations can get the false impression that they are alone in their struggles, and also that success comes fast and easy,” Wabosha Maxine said.
Wabosha says that the podcast was created to be a space for candid conversations that encourage people to pursue the life they want to live; but to also remind them that success (however it may look to you) takes time.
The podcast is hosted on the Shahara platform, that is both web and mobile based. For a fee of Kshs 100 you can get all nine episodes. This is the first of a kind partnership for content creators as it offers an economic solution for different kinds of content creators across the media and entertainment space in Kenya and Africa. On Shahara, content creators can publish their work and have their audiences watch, read or listen to it, and audiences in turn will have the opportunity to support them directly by paying for content. The content creator will then take the lion’s share of whatever they earn, enabling them to live, create and celebrate their work.
Fans of the podcast can contact the A Letter To My Younger Self Project via email on ltmys@thecatapult.co.ke to provide feedback or to be part of the guests on the podcast for the next season.
To listen to the podcast, visit shaharavideos.com