Wade Kilburn victorious at seventh leg of NCBA Golf Series

Wade Kilburn emerged as the overall winner of the seventh leg of the 2023 NCBA Golf Series, held at the par-72 Karen Country Club on Saturday, 1st June 2023.

The tournament attracted a total of 200 golfers.

With an outstanding performance, Wade Kilburn secured the top spot with an impressive score of 76 gross points.

In the men’s category, Paul Kaguamba claimed victory with an impressive score of 77 gross points. James Ngotho returned 78 gross points to finish second.

The women’s category witnessed a thrilling competition, with Louisa Gitau emerging as the champion, achieving a remarkable score of 88 gross points. She beat Eunice Maranya on countback, who scored similar points.

The Nett categories celebrated outstanding performances by Peter Munyiri and Susan Kihato. Peter Munyiri emerged as the champion in the men’s category, scoring an impressive 67 nett. Susan Kihato, in the ladies’ category, displayed remarkable skills and achieved the same impressive score of 67 nett.

Among the juniors, Arman Sheikh showcased immense potential, securing victory with an impressive score of 81 gross points.

The Longest Drive challenge witnessed the exceptional skills of Claden Smith and Kendrar Keter, who stood out as the stars of the competition.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony John Gachora, the Group Managing Director of NCBA, expressed his admiration for the participants’ dedication and outstanding performances. He emphasized the significance of nurturing talent within the sport and reiterated NCBA’s commitment to supporting golf development in Kenya.

“The seventh leg of the Series exceeded our expectations with its impressive turnout and the exceptional performances we witnessed. It is truly remarkable to see the passion and skill displayed by the golfers, and we are proud to be a part of fostering the growth of golf in Kenya.”

“The Golf Series serves as a platform that brings together golf enthusiasts from different backgrounds, fostering bonds and relationships that extend beyond the fairways. Golf is not just a game; it is a powerful tool that unites us and creates lasting connections and that is the reason we highly value the sport,” he added.

Following the Karen event, all eyes will be on Uganda Golf Club as it prepares to host the eighth leg which will also be the first qualifier event in Uganda on 15th July 2023. It will then return to Kenya on 22nd July for the ninth leg which will be held at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.