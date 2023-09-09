Wafalme loses to Egypt in Round of 16,to face Mali in ranking clash

Wafalme loses to Egypt in Round of 16,to face Mali in ranking...

The national men’s volleyball team, Wafalme Stars will be out to impress when they play Mali in the classification encounter in the ongoing Africa Nations Volleyball Championship in Cairo Egypt.

The match is scheduled later today. Kenya lost to Egypt by three straight sets in their round of 16 clash on Friday evening.

Kenya coached by Gideon Tarus went down 25-17, 25-19 and 27-25.Other classification matches will see Tanzania facing off with Ghana as Burundi plays Senegal.

ROUND OF 16 RESULTS

CAMEROON VS BURUNDI – 3-0(25-14, 25-14, 25-13),RWANDA VS TANZANIA – 3-1(25-22, 25-25, 25-21, 25-12), CHAD VS GAMBIA – 3-1(24-26, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16), TUNISIA VS SENEGAL – 3-0(25-10, 25-13, 25-18), ALGERIA VS GHANA – 3-0(25-22, 25-21, 25-20), MOROCCO VS MALI – 3-0(25-14, 25-10, 25-15),EGYPT VS KENYA – 3-0(25-17, 25-19, 27-25)