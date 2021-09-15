Wafalme Spikers finish 9th at the Continental championship

The National men’s volleyball team Wafalme Spikers secured a ninth place finish at the just concluded Africa Nations Volleyball Championships campaign staged in Kigali, Rwanda.

Gideon Tarus coached charges were in high spirits during the last day of the competition finishing on a high by edging out Mali in straight sets during the classification tie.

According to head coach Tarus,this was an impressive performance from his boys considering they were making a comeback to participate in the continental championship after several years in the cold.

“This is a good performance and we’re happy for the ninth position. We trained for only four days and we managed to pick a win against Egypt who went ahead to win the bronze medal. That shows the squad has a lot of potential” he said.

Their best performance in a continental scene was in 2011 when they finished third during the All African Games held in Mozambique.

He further urged all the relevant stakeholders to support the team in its bid to become African powerhouse in volleyball adding that the talent locally is massive and if well backed there is hope for a bright future.

“The team needs to be moulded with a lot of seriousness so as to reach where our opponents, especially from Northern Africa have reached. The players are young and promising and I urge all the stakeholders in the federation to continue giving support to the team. They shouldn’t wait until when we’re having championships when we meet, we need to build a team which will be like a family,” added Tarus.

Wafalme won five out of six matches-against Egypt, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali – and captain Enock Mogeni, who made his debut in the national team here in Rwanda, was optimistic the team will soon join the top echelons.

Kenya skipped the 2019 edition of the biennial premier championship held in Tunisia and they finished ninth in the 2017’s event that had attracted 14 nations hosted in Egypt’s capital Cairo.

They are expected back home on Thursday afternoon.