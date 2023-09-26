WAFCON 2024: Kenya beats Cameroon to advance to the second round of qualifiers

WAFCON 2024: Kenya beats Cameroon to advance to the second round of...

The National women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets has qualified for the second round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match after they defeated Cameroon 4-3 on post-match penalties at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The game had ended 1-0 in favor of Starlets in normal time and 1-1 in aggregate, forcing the match to go into penalty shoot-outs.

Cameroon’s indomitable Lionesses had won first leg 1-0 last Friday in Doula, but Starlets played today’s match with determination, winning 1-0 through Cynthia Shilwatso’s second-half goal from a free kick.

With the tie level 1-1 on aggregate, the match was forced to go into penalty shootouts, which the Kenyan team won after Sheryl Angachi slotted home the winner.

The Starlets will now play Botswana in the second round in November. Botswana qualified to the second round after thrashing Gabon 9-1 on aggregate.

The winner of the second round will book a ticket to participate in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament set for next year in Morocco.