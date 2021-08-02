Wahome hits back at critics, defends her understanding of bottom-up economics

Under fire Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has dismissed criticism directed at her apparent lack of understanding of the much-publicized bottom-up economics.

The lawmaker insists that she is well acquainted with the economic model being championed by Deputy President William Ruto.

“People know I speak well and I address issues, I said several things but they chose to bring a 7 seconds clip to show that I don’t understand the bottom up approach,” She said in reference to a video recording off her that have circulated widely in the social media.

While addressing her electorate in Kandara, Wahome argued that her critics only circulate the video with an intention to portray her as a failure.

She maintains that she is fully behind the Deputy President arguing that he was the right person to lead the country after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“There will be positions in the next Government, you may be speaking to the next deputy president in the government of William Ruto,” Wahome said.

The legislator further took a swipe at the organizers of a meeting held in Gatanga last week where ODM leader Raila Odinga was a chief guest. She said it was wrong to use the meeting to popularize former prime minister’s 2022 Presidential candidature in Mt Kenya region.

“We do not appreciate intimidations because we cannot be forced to follow a certain political affiliation,” Wahome said