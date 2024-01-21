Wahome promises to wipe out cartels in land sector

The Cabinet Secretary says her Ministry will start revoking all land titles that were issued fraudulently.

The Ministry of Lands will break up an illegal, powerful consortium that has taken captive the land sector. Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has promised.

The individuals have for years operated in the sector, the CS says. They have helped fraudulent acquisition and transfer of land documents, causing untold pain and huge losses to innocent Kenyans.

Wahome has vowed that, under her watch, impunity in the sector will be a thing of the past. She was categorical that her Ministry would start revoking all land titles that were issued fraudulently.

“I am issuing a warning shot to fraudsters that their time is over, and where they procure records, whether aided or not, we shall not honour that certificate as Lands Ministry. Once these records come to my notice and that of the PS, we will seek to recall and cancel them,” she said

“We have said as Kenya Kwanza government that we shall operate at zero-tolerance to corruption. We have no room and space for fraudsters, especially where our officers are likely to be involved,” added the CS

She said she will not sit back as individuals engage in dishonest dealings, many times, ripping Kenyans off their hard-earned properties.

“We are no longer going to tolerate a situation where fraudsters are evicting true owners of land from their property,” she charged

The CS, further warned, that “If our officer is found to have aided fraud, they will have to face the law, and there are no two ways about that,”