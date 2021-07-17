Wahu and Nameless set to drop new album together

The couple have been married for 15 years.

Kenya’s favourite couple Wahu and Nameless are set to drop a new album together by the end of the year. Speaking with KBC’s Shiksha Arora for Easy Friday, the couple spoke about how easy it has been to work on new music together. Although the couple has been married for 5 decades, they only started collaborating last year with the release of their song “This Love” which is actually two separate music videos titled “This Love ya Nameless” and “This Love ya Wahu“.

Nameless and Wahu both rose to fame in the late 90s and even though both have curated an incredible catalogue of music in that time, the duo is open to learning from the younger generation how to navigate the new digital world of music. Watch the full interview here.

Easy Friday airs every Friday from 9.30 PM.

The couple currently has a reality TV show currently available to stream on Showmax called “This Love.”