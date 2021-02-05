Featuring Khaligraph Jones’ freestyle “Send Fare”

The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we’re excited for the Nameless and Wahu collaboration “This love” and the two videos that come with the two versions of the song. We’re also excited for Rayvanny and Nasty C’s new collaboration on “Bebe.”

Internationally, Sia and David Guetta just released a video for the song “Floating through space” while Cardi B is at it again with “Up.”

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Nameless – This Love

Wahu – This Love

Cardi B – Up

Nadia Mukami feat Otile Brown – Kolo

Rayvanny Feat Nasty C – Bebe

Sia, David Guetta – Floating through space

Joeboy – Runaway

Eko Dydda – Ukiokoka

Patoranking feat Flavour – Mon Bebe

TwennyEights – Slipping

Tata Bwoy – Not Easy

Rankaddah x Mbokotho – Roga

