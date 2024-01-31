Waigiru unveils mental health programme to tackle rising suicide cases

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has rolled out mental health programme in all medical facilities in the county to address rising cases of suicide.

Waiguru termed mental health as a big problem across the country that must be sorted out to avert unnecessary deaths.

The governor attributed increased cases of suicide among men in Kirinyaga to mental health challenges arising from depression and family pressures.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Wasafi Bodaboda Chairman Isaac Njagi alias Muthii in Ndindiruku area of Mwea constituency, Waiguru noted that there is a worrying trend of suicide cases among men in the county.

Waiguru said the mental health programme involve training and deploying counsellors in all medical facilities.

“The counsellors will provide guidance, support, and advice to individuals, couples, families, or groups facing personal, social, or psychological issues,” the governor said.

She said the rise of mental health problems highlights the need for qualified professionals to help victims to overcome the mental issues.

The governor asked people to moderate their expectations and reduce unnecessary pressures in life so as to avoid being victims of mental health.

“I want to ask youth, especially young men to speak out when you have an issue, lets join social groups, and engage in sports activities. They help you relieve the pressures and get guidance,” Waiguru added.

For the last one year, there has been increased cases of death related to suicide in Kirinyaga with majority of them being attributed to family disputes.

Mwea Member of Parliament Mary Maingi asked men to speak out and seek help, instead of taking their own lives because of issues that can be sorted out.

Maingi asked young men not to lose hope or give up in life because there are a lot of opportunities awaiting them.

World Health Organisation (WHO) attributes majority of suicide cases to joblessness, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties. Others include bullying, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder

WHO has also rated suicide as among top 20 leading causes of death worldwide with Kenya being ranked position 114 among the 175 countries with the highest suicide cases.

At the same time, Waiguru has promised to extend domestic water supply to Mbambaini and Muthuthuini villages in Tebere.

Waiguru said her administration will allocate more funds in the next financial year for undertaking of the water supply project.