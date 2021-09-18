Waiguru appeals to investors to participate in establishment of golf course

Governor Anne Waiguru has appealed to Kirinyaga professionals and investors to consider investing in the establishment of the proposed golf course in the County.

Speaking during Kirinyaga County (Abai) annual golf day-2021 held at Thika Greens Golf Resort in Murang’a County on Saturday, the Governor said that the time for Kirinyaga to have a golf course is ripe since there is suitable and available land set aside for the purpose.

Waiguru termed the tournament, which was jointly sponsored by Kirinyaga County Government, Kirinyaga County Golfers and Rotary Club of Kirinyaga among others, a huge success having attracted 250 professional golfers and more than 100 other stakeholders interested in investing in the project.

She said that the event was also an opportunity for the County Government to create awareness about the proposed golf course project among other projects and programs that the county Government has been implementing towards the achievement of the county’s development blueprint “The Mountain Cities 2032” which is being implemented through various departments.

The proposed golf course is set to be established on the 250 acres Thigirici Land which will also accommodate, a sports academy, a gymnasium, a tennis court, a swimming pool, conference halls as well as an industrial park. The land, which is situated in Sagana was reverted back to the county after a protracted legal battle between the county government and a private developer who had been allocated the land illegally.

The governor noted that that the land, which is adjacent to the railway station is suitable for a golf course since it has a favourable rolling terrain, is close to Sagana River and is easy to access through the upcoming Kenol-Makutano-Sagana-Marua dual carriageway.

She pointed out that golfing and other sports activities as well as the other establishments within the land will lead to socio-economic development of the county and will also lead to appreciation of property value in the area, to the benefit of the locals.

“The golf course is a huge development milestone since it will be the first one in the county hence will be very marketable”, said the governor adding that all the neighboring counties have golf courses apart from Kirinyaga, which is now catching up.

During the event, the Governor appealed to the people of Kirinyaga to support the project through professional expertise as well as financial and material contributions. She noted that the golf course will be managed by a board comprised of elected leaders and members of public from the county with the County Government being the patron.

The Governor said that through her people-driven government, she has been spearheading programs and projects that will have a long lasting impact on the present and future generations.

She enumerated many programs and projects that her government has achieved in various sectors of development in the last four years. The largest of her legacy projects is the medical complex at the Kerugoya Hospital which will raise Kerugoya Hospital from a Level Four to a Level Five Hospital, offering high-end medical services for which residents are currently referred to other hospitals.

The 342-bed capacity hospital which is in its final stages of completion will have an ICU, HDU, Cancer Center, a Burns Unit, and surgical wards among other amenities.

Governor Waiguru also showcased other projects such as markets, urban development cabro projects and ‘Wezesha Kirinyaga’ program in which over 300 farmers’ groups have been funded to undertake various agricultural value chain projects aimed at increasing household incomes among farmers.