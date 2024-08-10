Waiguru backs President Ruto’s Broad Based Government, urges residents to resist divisive leaders

Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has Supported President William Ruto’s decision to constitute a Broad Based Government.

The Governor said that the president’s new system of leadership will help to unify the nation and curb divisive politics that had started to emerge.

The president recently dissolved the cabinet, later constituting another one that accommodated some members of the opposition.

Waiguru said that peace and unity in the nation are paramount if citizens are to fully benefit from the ongoing development initiatives by President Ruto’s administration.

She called on the residents from the Mountain region to resist divisive leaders and support Ruto’s administration in order to benefit from the development projects earmarked for the region.

“We the people of the Mountain region cannot afford to be in the opposition, I urge you to continue supporting President Ruto and give him time to fulfil his election pledges to the Mountain Region” Said Waiguru.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony of Sagana Industrial City that incorporates a Special Economic Zone, an Export Processing Zone and a County Aggregation and Industrial Park, governor Waiguru cautioned some leaders in the region against fuelling early campaigns in the region, a move she said would affect the development agenda in the county.

She urged the leaders to instead focus on development and wait until the appropriate time for campaigns comes, when the mountain will make chart the political way forward after consultations with all stakeholders.

She lauded President Ruto’s efforts to calm the high political temperatures that had hit the country, adding that he had managed to smartly counter the situation for the safety of the Nation.

Waiguru said that the upcoming Sagana Industrial City was one of its kind and the first in the region, adding that the project will create jobs in the county and the entire region.