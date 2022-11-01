Waiguru calls for alignment of donor funded projects with CIDPs

Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru has called for the alignment of donor funded projects and programs with the County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs).

Waiguru said working together and aligning all development interventions will reduce duplication and build synergies for the transformation of the country.

She was addressing a COGs meeting with development partners meeting among them ambassadors, high commissioners, mission representatives and country representatives.

Waiguru noted that the meeting had come at an opportune time when the County Governments are developing their County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs), which is a county planning tool that incorporates all development interventions in the county.

“I call upon all Development Partners to plug into the process and ensure we plan and implement together” She said, noting that working together would reduce duplication of efforts and build synergies for the transformation of the country.

The governor said that even though the COG has met with some of the partners individually, the collective meeting was timely since it would enable all the stakeholders chat a common course going forward.

The meeting was moderated by Embu Governor, Cecily Mbarire, who is the COG’s Resource Mobilization and Partnership Chairperson.

Echoing governor Waiguru’s sentiments, Principal Secretary for National Treasury Julius Muia said that Kenya being a signatory to the Global Partnership for Effective Development Cooperation (GPEDC), is committed to implementing the commitments made at the high level meeting of the cooperation.

He noted that there is need to maximize effectiveness of all forms of development cooperation in order to deliver long lasting results and sustainable development.

“Let’s ensure all support provided by partners are aligned to the CIDPs and strategic priorities put forward in the Kenya Vision 2030 and its Medium Term Plans.” Said the PS.

He pointed out the need to ensure that partners work within the framework put in place by Government and Kenya Public Financial Management laws and regulations, while avoiding off-budget financing.

Denmark Ambassador to Kenya, Ole Thonke, who is also the Chair of the Devolution Donor Working Group, said that besides aligning programs to the CIDPs, there was need to have mutual accountability of funding and ownership of programs by the benefiting communities.

Thonke emphasized on the need for tax payers from the donor countries and receiving partners countries to see value for money in projects and use of resources.

Waiguru said that the deliberations will foster better coordination of the development programs in the respective counties recognizing the role that development partners play in bridging the budget deficit and supporting public investments that are aligned to the county development agenda.

“We are cognizant of the economic situation not just in the country but the globe at large. As the Kenya economy is recovering from the significant shocks experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, we have again been hit by the severe drought that has greatly affected most parts of the country” Said Waiguru.

She also noted that global geopolitics occasioned by Russia and Ukraine has further compounded the situation and as such, coordinated efforts from the partners was required in helping the counties navigate through the current situation.

“We are, however, remain confident that with your support, the reforms the government is spearheading will soon bear fruits with the able leadership of our President. Building back better and Community Resilience should be the clarion call for all of us.” Said the COG Chair.

She affirmed the Council of Governors’ commitment to working with all Development Partners in ensuring program funding requirements agreed upon are met and that resources are prudently utilized.