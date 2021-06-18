Waiguru: County Government on track to complete 19 dispensaries

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Governor Anne Waiguru, a contractor, Njukiini ward MCA Fredrick Bundi and Kangai Ward MCA John Milika when the Governor inspected Kavote dispensary and ordered for its immediate completion.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru says the County Government is on the verge of completing the construction of 19 dispensaries left incomplete by the previous regime.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The dispensaries she says will boost provision of primary healthcare in the County by enhancing accessibility for thousands of residents who have been travelling long distances to seek treatment

The dispensaries are now at various stages of completion with some of them already complete and awaiting commissioning.

While on an inspection mission to some of the projects, Governor Waiguru said the ongoing works are expected to be completed within the next three months.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“Access to quality primary healthcare is a fundamental right for our people. The dispensaries will ensure Kirinyaga residents don’t have to travel long distances for treatment while also providing employment for the youth,” She said.

Also Read  Funeral service for businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi underway

The facilities include Joshua Mbai laboratory, Kiamugumo, Kiandai, Kiamwathi, Kavote, Ndaba and Kianjiru dispensaries.

Area residents lauded the Government for her commitment in improving the health sector saying the dispensaries will be of huge benefit for the people of Kirinyaga.

Also Read  DCI arrest suspects involved in kidnapping a 79-year-old man

Gibson Njagi, a resident of Githure trading center where Joshua Mbai dispensary is located, said the completion of a laboratory at the facility will be a remarkable achievement.

The dispensary that serves about 4,000 residents has been in operation since 1993 but patients are referred to other facilities for medical tests.

“We have to travel to Kiamutugu Health Center or to private facilities where we have to spend money on transport and lab services.  The referrals are costly, time consuming and may lead to delayed diagnosis and subsequent treatment,” he explained.

Also Read  Covid-19: Uhuru Primary shut down after 16 pupils, 4 teachers test positive

The County’s Chief Officer of Health, Dr. Muriithi Nyaga said residents will be able to access outpatient services that include TB treatment, pre-natal and post-natal services and pharmacy services among others.

Governor Waiguru reiterated her administration’s commitment towards the improvement of health infrastructure and service delivery with an aim of achieving universal health coverage in the county.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR